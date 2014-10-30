Oct 30 Hunter Douglas NV :

* 9 month sales $2.01 billion, 2.9 pct higher compared with $1.96 billion in the first nine months of 2013

* 9 month EBITDA $205.0 million, 11.2 pct higher than $184.4 million in the first nine months of 2013

* Q3 sales were $688.3 million, 2.3 pct higher than $672.6 million in the same period of 2013

* Q3 EBITDA $71.7 million, 11.9 pct higher than $64.1 million in Q3 2013