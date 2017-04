Jan 6 Hunting Plc :

* Potential sale of E.A. Gibson Shipbrokers Ltd

* Confirms that discussions have commenced with management of Gibson concerning potential sale of business

* Transaction is expected to complete by 31 March 2015

* Potential sale of business to an employee benefit trust established on behalf of Gibson employees

* Update to sale process will be provided at Hunting's 2014 full year results