TABLE-Germany's January gas imports up 11.9 pct, costs up 25 pct

FRANKFURT, March 17 Germany's January natural gas imports were down 11.9 percent year on year, paying 25 percent more as oil-linked gas prices followed more expensive crude oil with a time lag, data from trade statistics office BAFA showed on Friday. The import bill in the first month of the year came to 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion), against 1.6 billion euros a year earlier, the data showed. Many continental European long-term gas supply contracts still track crude oil