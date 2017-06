April 7 Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said its chief executive Dennis Proctor will retire later this year after a successor has been appointed.

Hunting, which provides drilling tools to oil and gas producers, said it has begun the process to identify a successor and is considering both internal and external candidates.

Proctor will remain CEO until the appointment is made, Hunting said on Friday.

