LONDON Aug 12 British oil services company Hunting PLC (HTG.L) on Friday announced the acquisition of U.S. -based Dearborn Precision Tubular Products Inc, which provides specialist precision machining services, for $83.5 million.

The purchase is expected to boost Hunting's earnings in the first full financial year, before acquisition costs and normal acquisition adjustments, such as fair value adjustments and the amortisation of intangible assets, Hunting added.

"Dearborn's expertise in manufacturing close tolerance parts for the oil and gas sector will enable Hunting to broaden our manufacturing offering and continue our drive to supply products into higher specification oil and gas wells and the increasingly challenging environments being pursued by the global energy industry," Hunting Chief Executive Officer Dennis Proctor said in a statement.

Dearborn is based in Fryeburg, Maine. (Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova; editing by Carol Bishopric)