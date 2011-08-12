LONDON Aug 12 British oil services company
Hunting PLC (HTG.L) on Friday announced the acquisition of U.S.
-based Dearborn Precision Tubular Products Inc, which provides
specialist precision machining services, for $83.5 million.
The purchase is expected to boost Hunting's earnings in the
first full financial year, before acquisition costs and normal
acquisition adjustments, such as fair value adjustments and the
amortisation of intangible assets, Hunting added.
"Dearborn's expertise in manufacturing close tolerance
parts for the oil and gas sector will enable Hunting to broaden
our manufacturing offering and continue our drive to supply
products into higher specification oil and gas wells and the
increasingly challenging environments being pursued by the
global energy industry," Hunting Chief Executive Officer Dennis
Proctor said in a statement.
Dearborn is based in Fryeburg, Maine.
(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova; editing by Carol Bishopric)