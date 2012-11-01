First Solar swings to loss on restructuring, impairment charges
Feb 21 First Solar Inc, the largest U.S. solar equipment manufacturer, swung to a quarterly loss, as the company recorded charges related to a transition to a new module.
LONDON Nov 1 British oil field services company Hunting said it was confident it would meet expectations for this year despite flagging a rise in competition in the market for equipment used in drilling shale in the United States.
Hunting said on Thursday that demand for some equipment sold under the Titan brand, a company it acquired for $775 million in 2011, had reduced due to an increase in competition in the market.
U.S. oil services firms have warned recently on the impact of the stalled land drilling market on their businesses due to weak gas prices stemming from a flood of supply.
The company said it was on track to meet its expectations for the full-year, however, despite the increase in competition and the fact that deliveries of products used offshore were being hampered by efforts to comply with new regulations.
Analysts expect Hunting to post pre-tax profit of 114 million pounds ($184 million) according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.
The company's shares traded up 0.2 percent to 750 pence at 0803 GMT.
Feb 21 Whiting Petroleum Corp, North Dakota's largest oil producer, posted a bigger quarterly loss as production fell and expenses rose.
WASHINGTON, Feb 21 The new head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday that America need not choose between jobs and the environment, in a nod to the energy industry as the White House prepares executive orders that could come as soon as this week to roll back Obama-era regulation.