* Says deal will boost exposure to U.S. oil and gas shale
market
* Expects deal to boost earnings by more than 30 pct in
first full year
* To fund deal from existing cash, bank facility, 85 mln stg
placing
* Says trading in line with its expectations
* Shares fall more than 9 percent
(Adds FD comments, analyst comments, share price)
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Aug 5 British oil services firm Hunting
has agreed to acquire U.S. well specialist Titan Group
for $775 million in a deal which will boost its exposure to the
fast-growing shale oil and gas markets in North America.
Hunting said on Friday that it expected the acquisition to
boost earnings by more than 30 percent in the first full
financial year and that the deal would help fuel future growth
through opportunities to supply the emerging Chinese shale gas
market.
"The next main market that we hope to tap into will be
China. The Chinese need energy. I hope they will adopt the
American technology and that's where we will provide our goods,"
said Finance Director Peter Rose in an interview.
Driven by recurring domestic gas shortages, China has
fast-tracked plans to explore its shale gas resources.
Hunting's acquisition of Titan from energy-focused private
equity firm Riverstone Holdings needs shareholder approval and
is expected to complete in September.
Titan's products are used to drill horizontal wells which
pump oil and gas out of shale rocks, a technique which has
prompted a boom in onshore drilling in the U.S. in recent years
and revolutionised the country's energy market.
"We've been waiting for something large that moves the dial
because in the past they've made a series of smaller
acquisitions. This is the large move," said Finncap analyst
David Buxton, describing the deal as a "decent fit."
The company said it would pay for Titan from existing cash
balances plus a new bank facility of 375 million pounds ($612
million) and from the proceeds of a placing, also announced on
Friday, which Rose said he expected to raise around 85 million
pounds.
Shares in Hunting, whose equipment is used in the
construction and maintenance of oil wells, plunged 9 percent to
654.5 pence at 0920 GMT, underperforming Britain's mid-cap index
which was 2.5 percent lower.
"How much of that is the market and how much of that is the
placing, it's difficult to determine but looking at the rest of
the oil service sector, they're down 5 or 6 percent, so it looks
as though there's an additional weakness coming through," said
Buxton.
UK-listed oil service companies Weir Group , Wood
Group and Petrofac were down 6 percent, 4 percent
and 3.7 percent respectively in morning trading on Friday.
Hunting, which also said current trading was in line with
its full-year expectations, added that advanced talks were
underway to acquire other businesses worth up to 90 million
pounds.
Rose said the potential add-ons could close in the next two
to three months and were in the precision engineering space, as
opposed to shale oil and gas well operator Titan.
The finance director shrugged off concerns that future
regulations could put the brakes on the growing shale gas
market. Regulators in the U.S. are currently reviewing the
impact of shale gas drilling on the environment.
($1 = 0.613 British Pounds)
(Editing by Matt Scuffham)