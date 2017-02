LONDON Aug 5 Hunting's earnings will see a more than 30 percent fillip from the acquisition of U.S. well specialist firm Titan Group, the British oil services firm's finance director said in an interview on Friday.

"In my view it's going to be north of 30 percent on a retained normalised profit basis," Peter Rose said when asked how earnings accretive the deal would be.

Hunting said in a statement earlier on Friday that it expected the acquisition to be significantly enhance underlying earnings in the first full financial year. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Matt Scuffham)