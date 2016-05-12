May 12 Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said it expects revenue for the year to fall between 30-40 percent due to the slump in oil prices.

Hunting reported a underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization loss of $16.2 million for the four months ending April.

Shares in the company were down about 12.45 percent at 297 pence at 1346 GMT. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)