May 12 Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said it expects revenue for the year to fall 30-40 percent due to the slump in oil prices, and warned that its full-year outlook remained uncertain.

Hunting's lowered forecast comes at a turbulent time for the oil services sector, as the prolonged slump in oil prices has led to a steep decline in drilling activity.

The London-based company reported an underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) loss of $16.2 million for the four months ending April.

"It's not great to see. We certainly hadn't been forecasting an EBITDA loss but that's what they're talking about now," Arden Partners analyst Daniel Slater said.

The company said it continues to take steps to cut costs, and was working with its lenders to amend terms of its loan covenants.

"The key is whether the banks will be willing to renegotiate. It sounds like there is a good chance that they will be, which is why I wouldn't be overly concerned," Slater said.

Hunting is looking to switch to asset-based covenants from the current profit-based covenants, as it reported a loss in EBITDA for the four months to April, Finance Director Peter Rose told Reuters.

Shares in the company closed down 12 percent on the London Stock Exchange to trade at 284 pence, their biggest single-day loss since 2002, and were at the bottom of FTSE Small Cap Index . (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri and Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)