(Adds detail)
LONDON, April 16 Energy services firm Hunting
said on Wednesday trading in the first quarter had been
slower than expected due to adverse weather in North America and
project delays in Asia.
Hunting said it remained comfortable with its full-year
outlook, despite the disappointing first quarter.
Analysts have forecast 2014 pretax profit of 128 million
pounds ($214.2 million) on revenue of 891 million pounds,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Hunting, which provides equipment and services for drilling
and completing oil wells, said demand in the Gulf of Mexico was
strong and construction for new facilities in South Africa and
around Houston in the United States were on track for completion
in early 2015.
($1 = 0.5977 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Erica Billingham)