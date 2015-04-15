April 15 Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said its first-quarter operating profit fell about 60 percent, hurt by the drop in global rig counts and reduced capital expenditures across the sector.

Hunting said its subsea, electronics and tubular component machining sectors performed better in the quarter compared with last year. (bit.ly/1H6dHTZ) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)