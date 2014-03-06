LONDON, March 6 Oil well products and services
firm Hunting said on Thursday it was targeting 5-10
percent growth this year, as it invests heavily in expanding its
manufacturing capability in Africa and the United States.
Hunting, which provides equipment and services for drilling
and completing oil wells, reported pre-tax profit broadly flat
on the previous year, as reduced activity in the North Sea and
Canada hit demand for equipment and services. The firm's shares
were down 2 percent in early morning trade.
Hunting reported a profit before tax of $135 million on
revenue of $1.3 billion, with demand in the Gulf of Mexico and
Asia helping offset weakness in Europe and Canada.
Analysts on average had expected a pretax profit of around
$204 million on revenue of $1.42 billion according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.
Finance Director Peter Rose said he was "cautiously
optimistic" about the company's performance in 2014 driven by
increased drilling in the United States both onshore and
offshore and is also adding manufacturing in Africa.
Hunting is investing $150 million this year, about one
year's earnings for the firm, much of which will go into new
facilities in Cape Town and Houston.
In Africa the equipment maker is targeting the growing East
Africa natural gas region and hopes to have the construction of
a new plant, the company's first on the continent, completed by
the end of the year.
In the U.S. Hunting is investing in top of the range
threading and testing facilities to keep up with oil companies'
desire to move into ever deeper waters where high pressures and
temperatures demand stronger and more corrosion resistant
products.
"We need to be able to develop and certify these new thread
forms to withstand the new pressures and new temperatures the
operators are experiencing as they go deeper and deeper into
offshore territories to find oil and gas," Rose told Reuters.