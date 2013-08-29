LONDON Aug 29 Energy services firm Hunting
posted core first half profit broadly in line with the
previous year, as a low rig count in Canada and the U.S. cut
into margins.
The firm, which provides equipment and services for drilling
and completing oil wells, on Thursday reported revenue of 424.4
million pounds ($659.34 million), up 4 percent on the same
period last year and ahead of analyst expectations.
Analysts estimated first half revenue of 399.4 million
pounds according to Thomson Reuters data.
Core profit (EBITDA) was down 2.7 percent at 75.6 million
pounds due to lower drilling activity in North America.
Hunting said it expected a stronger second half performance
and that expansion projects in Africa and Houston, U.S., were
progressing smoothly.