LONDON Nov 12 Energy services firm Hunting said on Tuesday trading had improved in the third quarter compared to the first half of the year, but that demand for equipment and services remained subdued in Europe and Canada.

The firm, which provides equipment and services for drilling and completing oil wells, said its well intervention division, particularly in subsea, was lagging other parts of the business due to falling demand in the North Sea.

Hunting did not say whether it expected to meet revenue and profit consensus forecasts for the year.

"Trading in the period has improved compared to the first half of the year, however, a number of the Group's businesses continue to report mixed trading," Dennis Proctor, Hunting chief executive, said in a statement.