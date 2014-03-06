(Changes pretax profit comparison to underlying profit, new
LONDON, March 6 Energy services firm Hunting
posted pretax profit broadly flat on the previous year,
but just short of analyst expectations, as a lack of drilling in
the North Sea and Canada hit demand for equipment and services.
The company, which provides equipment and services for
drilling and completing oil wells, reported underlying profit
before tax of $196 million on revenue of $1.3 billion, with
demand in the Gulf of Mexico and Asia helping offset weakness in
Europe and Canada.
A Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of analysts had found average
estimates for pretax underlying profit of 122 million pounds
($204 million) and revenue of 848 million pounds.
