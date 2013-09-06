WASHINGTON, Sept 5 The first Ford-class aircraft
carrier being built by Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
may see further cost increases after it is commissioned,
according to a congressional report that urged the U.S. Navy to
delay a contract for a follow-on ship.
The report by the Government Accountability Office, the
investigative arm of Congress, said the Navy should conduct a
cost-benefit analysis and study the required capabilities of the
second Ford-class carrier before beginning contract negotiations
with Huntington Ingalls.
It said the $12.8 billion cost of the first ship, CVN 78,
had increased by over 22 percent since construction began in
2008, and further increases were likely due to "uncertainties
facing critical technology systems and shipbuilder
underperformance."
It said there was a risk to the reliability of key systems
that could limit the ship's effectiveness and increase costs to
the government.
The GAO said it considered recommending a delay in the
ship's November commissioning until after it completed initial
operating tests, but decided not to include that recommendation
after getting additional feedback from the Pentagon.
Navy spokeswoman Lieutenant Caroline Hutcheson said the Navy
remained committed to the Ford-class aircraft carrier, which
will provide 25 percent more combat capability than the previous
Nimitz-class carriers, a longer service life and lower operating
costs.
The Navy, in its response to the report, agreed on the need
for some reforms but rejected a recommendation to hold off on a
contract award for the aircraft carrier to be built by
Huntington Ingalls, saying such a move would add cost.
GAO said the Navy had also argued against a delay in the
ship's commissioning that was included in a draft report, noting
that the ship would not be designated ready for operations until
testing and trials were completed about 34 months after
delivery.
One Navy official said the Ford-class carrier was a needed
capability, and the Navy was working to incorporate lessons
learned from work on the first ship in the class, along with new
strategies for building the ship that would significantly reduce
the cost of the next ship in the class, CVN 79.