OSLO Aug 22 Output at E.ON's
Huntington oil field in the U.K. North Sea resumed Monday after
issues related to the cargo tank venting system on the platform
shut output, Norwegian Energy Company, a partner in the
field said on Thursday.
Production remains limited, however. "Only small volumes
have been produced since August 19, and output is still subject
to weather conditions," Noreco said in a statement.
Next week, while a new technical installation is put in
place, production will be temporarily shut if wind speeds drop
below safe venting conditions, which is about 10 knots.
Afterwards, it is expected that production will ramp up to
pre-shutdown levels of approximately 27,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day, or 23,400 barrels per day of oil and 20
million cubic feet per day of natural gas, representing 5,400
barrels of oil equivalent per day net for Noreco.
E.ON operates the field with a 25 percent stake while other
shareholders include Premier Oil plc (40 percent), Noreco (20
percent), and Iona Energy Inc. (15 percent).