* HP Inc - CEO Dion J. Weisler's 2016 total compensation was $28.7 million versus $18.7 million in 2015 -sec filing
* Q2 EPS $0.17 vs $0.16 year earlier
* Q2 net charge-offs $84.2 mln vs $97.5 mln year ago
July 19 Huntington Bancshares Inc posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the lender set aside less money to cover soured loans.
Net income for the second quarter rose to $152.7 million, or 17 cents per share, up from $145.9 million, or 16 cents per share.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 15 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net charge-offs fell to $84.2 million from $97.5 million, a year earlier.
"This quarter's financial results reflect relatively stable returns and net interest margin, improving efficiency and credit metrics," Chief Executive Stephen Steinour said in a statement.
The Columbus, Ohio-based bank said it expects net interest income to improve modestly for the rest of the year.
The company also declared a quarterly dividend of 4 cents a share.
Shares of the company, which has a market cap of $5.72 billion, closed at $6.60 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.
* On February 16 co entered into a revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing