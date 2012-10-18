Oct 18 Huntington Bancshares Inc's third-quarter profit rose 17 percent on higher loans to commercial and industrial customers.

The Columbus, Ohio-based bank earned $167.8 million, or 19 cents per share, up from $143.4 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Commercial and industrial loans rose 18 percent to about $16.5 billion.

Shares of the lender closed at $7.05 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.