(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

* 5 percent of progress payments withheld

* Internal control weaknesses cited by Pentagon

* Company anticipates no impact on financial outlook

By Jim Wolf

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 The U.S. Navy said Thursday it was penalizing shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII.N) for management lapses on a destroyer program.

The Naval Sea Systems Command said 5 percent of progress payments were being withheld on a $697.6 million contract awarded in September for a new Arleigh Burke-class destroyer.

The Navy did not specify the sum being held back. It cited deficiencies in the company's "Earned Value Management System," said Christopher Johnson, a command spokesman, referring to a federal contracting performance yardstick.

The penalty amounted to millions of dollars under new Defense Department rules aimed at boosting contractors' performance, said Inside the Pentagon, a trade publication that was the first to report the sanction.

The Defense Contract Management Agency found deficiencies representing "systemic and material internal control weaknesses" under 19 of the 32 "guidelines," Jacqueline Noble, an agency spokeswoman, told Reuters.

The agency uses the yardstick to obtain auditable data on contract status. The problems at Huntington Ingalls crossed each of the five overall areas at issue -- Organization; Planning, Scheduling, and Budgeting; Accounting Considerations; Analysis and Management Reports; and Revisions and Data Maintenance, Noble said in an emailed reply.

Huntington Ingalls does not anticipate that this issue will impact its financial outlook, said Jerri Dickseski, a company spokeswoman.

Shipbuilding is a complex business, she said, adding: "You have issues as you work though your contracts, and this is one of them."

The company builds and maintains nuclear and non-nuclear ships for the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard and provides services for warships worldwide. It is the largest industrial employer in Virginia, Mississippi and Louisiana.

The destroyer, known as DDG 114, will be the 30th guided missile destroyer that Ingalls has built for the U.S. Navy equipped with the Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) Aegis combat system. Huntington Ingalls is a former subsidiary of Northrop Grumman (NOC.N), which announced March 31 that it had completed a spin-off of the shipbuilder.

Captain Cate Mueller, a Navy spokeswoman, said by email that the Navy was working with the Defense Contract Management Agency to gauge how the earned value management guidelines are applied to shipyards "with their shipbuilding unique processes."

Huntington Ingalls shares gained 6.3 percent to close at $31.00 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. The stock traded at a low for the year of $22.62 on Oct. 4, versus a high of $42.50 at the end of March. (Reporting by Jim Wolf and Andrea Shalal-Esa in Washington, editing by Matthew Lewis)