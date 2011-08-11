* Profit to improve as unfavorable contracts fall off

* Sales pressure seen for this year

* Shares edge up (Adds outlook commentary from call; Changes dateline, previously Bangalore)

ATLANTA, Aug 11 Shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII.N) reported a quarterly profit that missed analysts estimates, hurt by lower sales at both of its divisions.

The company, which was spun off from defense contractor Northrop Grumman (NOC.N) in March, said delayed contract awards were pressuring sales this year, but it expects margins to improve starting next year.

Huntington Ingalls is working its way through underperforming ship contracts that will fall off in two years. The company plans to close a New Orleans-area facility around 2013.

"Post 2013 we believe we'll see the true earnings and cash flow potential of the business start to materialize, uncluttered by the overhang of today's problematic contracts," Chief Executive Mike Petters said during a conference call.

Petters said the company was committed to achieving operating margin of more than 9 percent by 2015. In the second quarter, operating margin was 5.8 percent.

Net profit for the second quarter was $40 million, or 80 cents a share, compared with a loss of $11 million, or 23 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 2.9 percent to $1.56 billion. Sales at the Ingalls Shipbuilding division eased about 1 percent, while sales at the Newport News Shipbuilding unit fell 4.5 percent.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 82 cents a share, on revenue of $1.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Huntington Ingalls shares were up 19 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $28.20 in morning trading. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs, added reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair and Maureen Bavdek)