WASHINGTON, July 27 U.S. shipbuilder Huntington
Ingalls Industries Inc has won a $1.5 billion contract
to build LPD 27, the 11th and final amphibious transport dock
ship, the Pentagon and the company announced on Friday.
The 25,000-ton ship, part of the San Antonio class of
amphibious assault ships, which will be 684 feet long and 105
feet wide, is to be built at the company's Ingalls Shipbuilding
division in Pascagoula, Mississippi, the company said.
The contract, which has a fixed price and incentive fee,
runs through June 2017, the Pentagon said in its daily digest of
major contracts.
Huntington Ingalls, spun off from Northrop Grumman Corp
last year, is building all the ships in the new class,
which are just beginning to enter service with the U.S. Navy.
The 11 ships in the class are slated to replace up to 41
previous ships.
They are use to embark, transport, land and support elements
of a U.S. Marine Corps landing force. They will also operate the
Marines' new V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor plane, which lands and takes
off like a helicopter, but flies like a plane.
The new class of ships has been plagued by a host of
technical issues and cost problems, many linked to the Avondale,
Louisiana shipyard where many of the ships were built. HII is
closing this shipyard and moving construction to Mississippi.
Navy acquisition chief Sean Stackley in January said the
Navy was seeing improvement in the LPD class of ships. The
company took charges for cost overruns on LPD ships 22 through
25 but has said the company is doing better with LPD 26, which
is in the early stages of construction.
LPD 27 will be the last ship in the class.
(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by David Gregorio)