BRUSSELS, Sept 10 U.S. chemical maker Huntsman
Corp gained European Union regulatory approval on
Wednesday for its proposed $1.1 billion takeover of Rockwood
Holdings Inc's titanium dioxide pigment business after
agreeing to sell an asset.
Huntsman will become the largest processor of sulphate ores,
a key raw material which is also a cheaper alternative to
chloride ores, with the deal, making it the number two player in
titanium dioxide, behind DuPont.
The European Commission said Huntsman pledged to sell its
global TR52 business, which is its main titanium dioxide grade
used for printing ink applications, to allay competition
concerns.
The EU antitrust watchdog said the buyer of the TR52
business would be able to operate a viable business in
competition with the merged entity and other companies.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)