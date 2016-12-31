HOUSTON Dec 30 Contract workers will return
next week to Huntsman Corp's Port Neches, Texas,
petrochemical complex after a two-week furlough, according to
the company.
"During the final two weeks of 2016, we reduced the
contingent workforce at Huntsman's Port Neches Operations (PNO)
to meet business critical needs only," the company said in a
statement this week.
No Huntsman employees were furloughed, the company said. The
contractors are scheduled to return on Tuesday.
The workers were furloughed to cut costs, said a source
familiar with the company's operations, who was not authorized
to speak publicly about the matter.
A company spokesman was not immediately available for
comment.
The contractors perform maintenance work on units in the
petrochemical complex, which a company website calls "a major
production facility with two main sites."
The company recently completed an expansion of the ethylene
oxide plant at the Port Neches complex.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Matthew Lewis)