Dec 1 Chemical maker Huntsman Corp said it would cut about 900 jobs and that it was evaluating options to reduce capacity at its titanium dioxide, or white pigment, business.

The company said in September it would buy Rockwood Holdings Inc's pigments business for $1.1 billion, betting on a turnaround in the market demand for titanium dioxide, a pigment used to whiten everything from toothpaste to cars.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)