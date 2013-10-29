* Sees stable pigment raw material prices over next two
years
* Plans to cut its liquid epoxy resin capacity by a third
* Third-quarter revenue up 4 pct
* Shares touch five-year high
(Adds details from conference call, updates shares)
By Garima Goel
Oct 29 U.S. chemical maker Huntsman Corp
said it expected prices of white paint pigment to come out of a
two-year slump by the end of next year as raw material prices
stabilize and industrial demand improves.
Huntsman shares rose as much as 7 percent, touching their
five-year high on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company's global titanium paint pigment capacity will be
second only to that of DuPont's after Huntsman closes its
purchase of Rockwood Holdings Inc's pigment business by
the first half of 2014.
Huntsman said it expected the prices of ingredients used in
making pigments to stabilize over the next two years.
The Rockwood deal will also make the company the largest
processor of sulfate ores, a key raw material that is a cheaper
alternative to chloride ores.
Demand for pigment, used to whiten everything from
toothpastes to cars, is seen improving in the coming quarters,
partly due to a recovery in automobile and housing industries in
North America.
"I would certainly expect by the end of next year that the
market should be tight enough that we would be able to get some
price increases throughout the year," Chief Executive Peter
Huntsman said on a post-earnings conference call.
Huntsman is looking to benefit from the recovery in prices
by spinning off about 20 percent of the pigment business within
two years of the deal closing.
Weak pigment prices amid surplus capacity, however, weighed
on the company's third-quarter profit, which fell 45 percent.
Excluding one-time items, Huntsman earned 54 cents per
share, in line with the average analyst estimate, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $2.84 billion, scraping past
estimates of $2.82 billion, helped by demand for dyes and other
chemicals used in consumer industries.
Huntsman plans to cut its capacity to produce liquid epoxy
resin, used in windmill blades and other products, by about a
third by the end of the year.
Demand for epoxy has tumbled due to excess capacity in China
and the loss of subsidies for wind energy in Europe, prompting
bigger rival Dow Chemical Co to consider shedding the
business.
Huntsman shares were up 4 percent at $22.60 in noon trading
on Tuesday, after hitting a high of $23.20.
(Editing by Kirti Pandey and Sriraj Kalluvila)