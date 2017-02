Aug 1 Chemicals maker Huntsman Corp's net profit rose 9 percent in the second quarter, driven by strong demand for its products used in foam insulation.

Net income rose to $124 million, or 52 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $114 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue dipped about a percent to $2.91 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)