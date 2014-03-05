BRUSSELS, March 5 The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation into chemicals group Huntsman's purchase of assets owned by fellow chemicals producer Rockwood.

The Commission, the EU's executive, has concerns the transaction may reduce competition in the 3 billion euro ($4 billion) European market for sulphate-based titanium dioxide, used in products such as toothpaste, window frames and paper.

It has until July 22 to take a decision on whether the purchase conforms with EU competition law.

Huntsman plans to acquire Rockwood's units producing titanium dioxide and functional additives, colour pigments, timber treatments and other chemicals.