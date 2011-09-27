* Says possible closures could affect about 600 jobs in Basel

Sept 27 Huntsman Corp said it is looking at closing its production facilities and support offices of its textile dyes and chemicals business in Basel, Switzerland to lower costs.

The chemical maker said the planned restructuring and closures could affect about 600 jobs in Basel, with about 500 job losses and 100 positions moving to other sites across the company.

The company said it has been making efforts to boost the division's competitiveness since acquiring it in 2006.

"As customers and competitors alike have increasingly moved their centers of business to Asia, we must re-align ourselves according to these industry trends," chief executive Peter Huntsman said in a statement.

The textile effects division's Basel-based research & technology department will not be affected by the planned restructuring, the company said.

The company said it has started consultations with labor representatives and the planned restructuring is likely to be completed by the end of 2013.

Huntsman said its advanced materials division will continue to operate in Basel and Monthey, Switzerland.

Huntsman shares closed at $10.67 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)