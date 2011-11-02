* Q3 adj EPS 45 cents vs. Street forecast 43 cents
* Revenue up 24 percent to $2.98 billion
* Prices up 20 percent; volume drops 5 percent
* Shares up 15 percent in midday trading
(Adds CEO interview; updates stock)
By Ernest Scheyder
Nov 2 Higher prices for chemicals used to make
insulation and paint helped Huntsman Corp (HUN.N) post
better-than-expected quarterly results, pushing its stock up 15
percent in midday trading.
While the results beat expectations, Huntsman's 20 percent
price increase dented volume by 5 percent, mimicking a problem
faced during the quarter by other large chemical makers amid
tough economic times.
"Sure, as pricing goes up people will not buy short-term,"
Chief Executive Peter Huntsman told Reuters. "But I don't think
that pricing is affecting demand as much as the overall
macroeconomics."
The company's customers -- which make goods bought by
consumers -- are drawing down their own inventories to wait out
the weak economy before buying more supplies, he said.
Huntsman said he is bullish on his company's potential for
the rest of the year, especially in North America where he said
he is not seeing consumer demand slip in any of his business
units.
"Longer term I think the U.S. economy is doing better than
the numbers would have us believe," Huntsman said.
For the quarter, the company posted a net loss of $34
million, or 14 cents a share, compared with a profit of $55
million, or 23 cents a share, last year.
Excluding $155 million of restructuring charges and other
one-time items, the company posted a profit of 45 cents a
share.
Analysts had expected earnings of 43 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 24 percent to $2.98 billion, above analysts'
expectations of $2.87 billion.
In September, the company said it will close some Swiss
production facilities in its textile dye units. Roughly 500
employees will lose their jobs. [ID:nL3E7KR2CG]
The shutdown was designed to mitigate adverse foreign
currency conversion charges from the Swiss franc, which has
risen against the U.S. dollar in the past year.
Huntsman's third-quarter earnings were harmed by $17
million due to the strong Swiss franc.
Sales of Huntsman's polyurethanes, used to make insulation,
jumped 26 percent to $1.21 billion. And sales of pigments,
including the popular titanium dioxide white pigment, rose 39
percent.
Volume fell in all but one of Huntsman's units, indicating
that not all customers are willing to pay higher prices. Volume
was flat in the performance products unit.
Still, Wall Street cheered the earnings beat. Shares jumped
15 percent to $12.63 in midday trading on Wednesday.
"We're very encouraged by a record third quarter and I
think - barring some sort of cataclysmic event between now and
the end of the year -- we're headed for a record big year,"
Peter Huntsman, the CEO, said.
The company bought back 4 million shares during the third
quarter for roughly $50 million. Huntsman said the timing of
additional buybacks is unclear at this point.
Peter Huntsman directly controls about 0.8 percent of the
company's stock. [ID:nN1E77308V]
Jon Huntsman, former U.S. envoy to China and son of
Huntsman Corp's founder, is a Republican presidential
candidate. He is also a former Huntsman Corp executive.
Peter Huntsman said he does not often talk about the
campaign with his brother.
"There's very little I can give to my brother as far as
political advice is concerned," said Peter Huntsman, who
mentioned he has yet to put his brother's campaign sign on his
front lawn. "I try to give him the support that a brother would
give him."
(For a factbox on Jon Huntsman, click on [ID:nN1E75K0I9].)
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in New York and Vaishnavi Bala
in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel, Dave Zimmerman)