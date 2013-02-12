BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group reports Q4 revenue of $209.9 mln
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
Feb 12 Chemical maker Huntsman Corp's quarterly results beat Wall Street estimates as it managed to raise prices on polyurethane, used in foam insulation.
The company, however, reported a net loss of $40 million, or 17 cents per share, due to restructuring costs and early extinguishment of debt.
Huntsman posted a profit of $105 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, Huntsman earned 24 cents per share.
Net sales fell less than a percent to $2.62 billion.
Analysts had estimated a profit of 23 cents per share on revenue of $2.49 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
March 9 American International Group said Chief Executive Peter Hancock has informed the board that he plans to resign.
* Curis reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results