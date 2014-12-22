PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 16
March 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 22 Huntsworth Plc
* Appointment of new chief executive
* Appointment of Paul Taaffe as chief executive, succeeding Chadlington
* Lord Chadlington will stand down from Huntsworth board as soon as Paul Taaffe is in post but will continue in a client facing role as group senior adviser
* Sally Withey, Huntsworth's chief operating officer and finance director will step down from board on Dec 31
* Brian porritt, interim finance director, will continue in that role while board institutes a search Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN/ROME, March 15 Alitalia airline expects to return to profit by the end of 2019 by cutting operating and labour costs by 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) over the next three years and revamping its business model for short and medium-haul flights.