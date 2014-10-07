Nigerian court overturns seizure of oilfield from Shell and ENI
ABUJA, March 17 A Nigerian court on Friday overturned a request by Nigeria's financial crimes agency to seize an oilfield from oil majors Shell and ENI .
Oct 7 Huntsworth Plc
* Resignation of chairman
* Lord myners has resigned as chairman of huntsworth with immediate effect
* An announcement regarding a new chairman will be made as soon as possible. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON, March 17 AstraZeneca said on Friday that U.S. regulators had rejected the British company's new drug for high potassium levels, in the latest setback to the product.