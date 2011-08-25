* H1 profit 9.6 mln stg vs 12 mln stg

* H1 revenue almost flat

* Increases interim dividend by 11 pct

Aug 25 British public relations firm Huntsworth Plc reported a 20 percent fall in its first-half pretax profit on lower margins as clients take a more cautious stance, but said it would start the next calendar year with accelerating revenue growth.

"While we wait for larger accounts to come on stream, it has been necessary for us to hold the resource in place to service the expected revenue increases, in turn putting short-term pressure on margins," it said in a statement.

Huntsworth expects margins to normalise during 2012.

The company, whose public relations brands include Citigate, Grayling and Red, increased its interim dividend by 11 percent to 1 pence a share, reflecting its confidence in future outlook.

For the January-June period, Huntsworth reported a pretax profit of 9.6 million pounds ($15.7 million), compared with 12 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue rose marginally to 88.1 million pounds.

Huntsworth shares closed 64.5 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.

($1 = 0.610 British Pounds) (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)