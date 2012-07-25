US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges higher after Trump renews jobs pledge
* Dow up 0.24 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.46 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
July 25 Huron Consulting Group Inc posted second-quarter results that fell way below analysts' estimates as its health and education consulting segment underperformed, but the company forecast a better-than-expected full year.
The company's net income from continuing operations fell to $6.3 million, or 28 cents per share, from $9.2 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 5 percent to $144.7 million.
Analysts had expected a profit of 47 cents per share on revenue of $154 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company forecast full-year revenue before reimbursable expenses to be between $630 million to $650 million and adjusted profit of $2.30 to $2.45 per share.
Analysts were looking for a profit of $2.21 per share on revenue of $635.7 million.
Shares of the company closed at $31.09 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Harmony merger corp. Announces receipt of purported termination of merger agreement from mundomedia
* Prologis inc - dividend of $0.44 per share of company's common stock, which will be payable on march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: