By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, March 5 Huron Consulting Group Inc
won the dismissal Tuesday of a whistleblower lawsuit
accusing it of causing a New York hospital to receive more than
$30 million in inflated payments under the Medicare and Medicaid
programs.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan ruled against
Associates Against Outlier Fraud, which brought the lawsuit
under the federal False Claims Act and a similar New York state
law.
The lawsuit also named as a defendant Empire HealthChoice
Assurance Inc, which acted as the fiscal intermediary that
serviced the hospital, St. Vincent Catholic Medical Center,
during the time in question.
"We believed from the beginning of the case that the
allegations were without merit and are gratified to have the
case dismissed with prejudice," said Jennifer Frost Hennagir, a
spokeswoman for Huron.
Philip Michael, a lawyer for the whistleblower, said he was
disappointed by the decision. "We're examining it to determine
what our next step would be," he said.
In its annual report filed Feb. 21, Huron said it had held
preliminary settlement talks with Associates Against Outlier
Fraud and, as a result, recorded a $1.2 million charge in the
second quarter of 2012.
Asked if the settlement offer was still on the table,
Hennagir said no.
Adopted during the Civil War era, the False Claims Act
allows individuals to bring lawsuits on behalf of the U.S.
government against companies that have defrauded it. Those
whistleblowers share in any settlement that might result.
The government also has the option to intervene in the
lawsuits. It did not in the Huron case, leaving the
whistleblower to pursue it on its own.
The lawsuit, filed in 2009, centered on events surrounding
the restructuring of St. Vincent Catholic Medical Center and its
2005 bankruptcy filing.
It was filed by Associates Against Outlier Fraud, which is
solely owned by Steven Landgraber, who worked as an accountant
consultant at St. Vincent's from 2005 to 2006.
According to the lawsuit, St. Vincent's had hired consulting
firm Speltz & Weis in 2003 to help turn its business around.
Huron later acquired Speltz & Weis in 2005.
The lawsuit contended that Huron caused false claims to be
made under Medicaid and Medicare for supplemental reimbursement
of unusually high in-patient care costs.
But Rakoff in his decision Tuesday said the whistleblower
had been unable to support the fundamental allegation in its
complaint with facts or law. Huron's conduct was at worst "bad
practice" but not forbidden by regulation or standard practice,
he wrote.
"There is, in sum, no law, rule, regulation or fact
rendering Huron's submission of outlier-producing bills under
these circumstances false or fraudulent," Rakoff said.
A lawyer for Empire did not respond to a request for
comment.
The case is United States of America, et al. v. Huron
Consulting Group, Inc., et al., U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, 09-01800.