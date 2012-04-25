(Corrects company's full-year forecast in second bullet and
paragraph 3 to a range of $1.80 to $2.05 per share from $2.25 to
$2.50 per share)
* Sees 2012 rev $620 mln to $660 mln
* Sees 2012 EPS $1.80 to $2.05
* Shares down as much as 17 pct after market
* Q1 EPS $0.04 vs $0.19 year ago
* Q1 rev up marginally at $138.6 mln
April 25 Huron Consulting Group Inc
posted a fall in its first-quarter profit, hurt by a decline in
earnings from its healthcare practice, and forecast a full-year
profit below analysts' estimates.
The consulting services company's shares fell as much as 17
percent in extended trade.
For the full-year, Huron expects a profit of $1.80 to $2.05
per share and revenue in the range of $620 million to $660
million.
Analysts, on an average, were expecting it to earn $2.18 per
share excluding one-time items, on revenue of $655.4 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the January-March quarter, Huron's net income was
$856,000, or 4 cents per share, compared with $4.1 million, or
19 cents per share a year ago.
Operating income at the Health and Education consulting
segment, which contributes about two-thirds of its revenue, fell
17 percent over the year-ago quarter to $21.5 million.
Revenue rose marginally to $138.6 million.
Shares of the Chicago-based company were down 14 percent at
$33.46 in trading after the bell. They had closed at $38.79 on
Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)