Iran challenges need to ship out excess material under nuclear deal
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
LONDON, June 26 Oil and gas explorer Hurricane Energy has successfully produced oil from its Lancaster well west of Shetland, a remote area between Scotland and the Faroe Islands holding a fifth of Britain's untapped oil and gas resources.
Hurricane, which listed on London's Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in February, said on Thursday production tests using a pump achieved a flow rate of 9,800 barrels of oil per day, well above expectations.
"I am delighted to report the successful completion of our testing operations which have achieved hydrocarbon flow rates in the upper range of our pre-drill estimates," said chief executive Robert Trice in a statement.
Shares in the company were trading 9.7 percent higher at 32.8 pence at 0724 GMT.
Hurricane specialises in drilling for oil in basement reservoirs, lying beneath the sandstones typically targeted by oil and gas explorers.
Its successful oil flow tests add to Britain's prospects of tapping new oil and gas reserves in the challenging area West of Shetland, which has strong winds and waves and is very deep.
Hurricane, which fully owns the Lancaster well, has suspended the project while it is analysing the data collected during testing.
"This looks to be a good result and we think it should help the company to find a partner if this is the plan," said analysts at Canaccord. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter)
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
WASHINGTON, March 17 The first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel started awkwardly on Friday and ended even more oddly, with a quip by Trump about wiretapping that left the German leader visibly bewildered.
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Friday as financial stocks lost ground along with bond yields and as natural resource companies pulled back despite an uptick in commodity prices.