Aug 26 Hurricane Irene has weakened a little as
tropical storm force winds arrive along the coast of the
Carolinas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on
Friday.
Irene, a Category 2 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale, was
located about 300 miles (480 km) south-southwest of Cape
Hatteras, North Carolina with maximum sustained winds having
decreased to 100 miles per hour(155 km/h) from 105 mph (165
km/h).
"Little change in strength is forecast before Irene reaches
the coast of North Carolina. Some weakening is expected after
that," the NHC said.
Irene was expected to remain a large and dangerous tropical
cyclone and has the potential to produce damaging winds, storm
surge flooding and extremely heavy rains almost anywhere from
eastern North Carolina northward through New England.
(Reporting by Antonita Devotta)