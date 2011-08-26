Aug 26 Hurricane Irene has weakened a little as tropical storm force winds arrive along the coast of the Carolinas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

Irene, a Category 2 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale, was located about 300 miles (480 km) south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina with maximum sustained winds having decreased to 100 miles per hour(155 km/h) from 105 mph (165 km/h).

"Little change in strength is forecast before Irene reaches the coast of North Carolina. Some weakening is expected after that," the NHC said.

Irene was expected to remain a large and dangerous tropical cyclone and has the potential to produce damaging winds, storm surge flooding and extremely heavy rains almost anywhere from eastern North Carolina northward through New England.

Reuters Hurricane Tracker: r.reuters.com/san78n

National Hurricane Center: www.nhc.noaa.gov

Skeetobite Weather: www.skeetobiteweather.com

Weather Underground www.wunderground.com/tropical ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Reporting by Antonita Devotta)