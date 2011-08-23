Aug 23 Hurricane Irene is lashing the Turks and
Caicos Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on
Tuesday.
At 05:00 p.m. EDT, Irene was located about 50 miles (80 kms)
south south-west of the Grand Turk Island, packing maximum
sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (150 kmph), the NHC said.
The hurricane watch for the north coast of Haiti has been
discontinued, while the Dominican Republic has discontinued the
tropical storm warning on its north coast.
The hurricane is expected to pack maximum sustained winds of
120 miles per hour (193 kmph) in the next 36 hours, the NHC
said.
Irene is expected to turn northwestward then northward
during the next 2-3 days, the report said.
