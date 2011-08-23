Aug 23 Hurricane Irene is lashing the Turks and Caicos Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

At 05:00 p.m. EDT, Irene was located about 50 miles (80 kms) south south-west of the Grand Turk Island, packing maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (150 kmph), the NHC said.

The hurricane watch for the north coast of Haiti has been discontinued, while the Dominican Republic has discontinued the tropical storm warning on its north coast.

The hurricane is expected to pack maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour (193 kmph) in the next 36 hours, the NHC said.

Irene is expected to turn northwestward then northward during the next 2-3 days, the report said.

