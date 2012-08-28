NEW YORK, Aug 28 About 12 percent of the U.S. Gulf Coast's
refining capacity, or 936,000 barrels per day, was shut down as Hurricane Isaac
made a beeline for the Louisiana coast, forcing five refiners to temporarily
halt operations, the U.S. Department of Energy said on Tuesday.
The department revised lower the offline refining capacity, from 1.32
million bpd on Monday afternoon after Marathon Petroleum Corp, which
initially had planned to shut down its 490,000 bpd refinery in Garyville,
Louisiana, continued to operate the plant at reduced rates.
Three more refineries, including Marathon's Garyville, with additional 1.23
million bpd are operating at reduced rates, the department said.
Refineries shut down (or shutting down) as of 1:30 pm EDT Tuesday
Refiner Location Capacity ('000 bpd)
Chalmette Refining Chalmette, LA 192,500
Motiva Convent, LA 235,000
Phillips 66 Belle Chasse, LA 247,000
Placid Refining Port Allen, LA 57,000
Valero Norco, LA 205,000
Refineries with reduced rates
Refiner Location Capacity('000 bpd)
ExxonMobil Baton Rouge, LA 502,500
Marathon Garyville, LA 490,000
Motiva Norco, LA 233,500
Refineries with normal ops
Refiner Location Capacity('000 bpd)
Chevron Pascagoula, MS 330,000
Shell Saraland, AL 80,000
Alon Krotz Springs,LA 80,000