Sept 8 The center of Hurricane Katia, a Category 1 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale, was passing between Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in a report Thursday.

At 8 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT), Katia was churning about 325 miles (520 km) west of Bermuda and packing maximum winds of 90 miles per hour (150 kmph).

The center of Katia will continue to move between the East Coast and Bermuda through Thursday, and little change in strength was forecast during the next couple of days, the NHC said.

Large swells generated by Katia will hit most of the East Coast, Bermuda and the eastern beaches of the Bahamas during the next couple of days, the center added.

Tropical cyclones become named tropical storms when their winds exceed 39 miles per hour (63 kph) and become hurricanes when their winds reach more than 74 mph (119 kph). <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)