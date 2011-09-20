Sept 20 Private forecaster Weather Services International on Tuesday increased to 21 from 18 the number of named storms it predicts for the 2011 Atlantic hurricane season.

But it lowered its anticipated number of hurricanes to seven, down from eight in its August, forecast for the June-through-November Atlantic hurricane season.

WSI maintained its previous forecast that four of those would strengthen into "major" hurricanes of Category 3 or higher on the five-step Saffir-Simpson intensity scale, with top winds of at least 110 miles (178 km) per hour.

There have been 14 tropical storms so far this season in the Atlantic basin, but only three of those strengthened into hurricanes and two became major hurricanes.

Several other forecasters have also predicted a busier-than-average hurricane season this year. The long-term average for the Atlantic-Caribbean season is 11 or 12 tropical storms, with six or seven hurricanes and two or three major hurricanes.

Following are the latest predictions for 2011:

----------------------------------------------------------

Tropical Storms Hurricanes Major Hurricanes

----------------------------------------------------------

NOAA 14-19 7-10 3-5

CSU 16 9 5

AccuWeather 15 8 4

WSI 21 7 4 --------------------------------------------------------

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued its latest forecast on Aug. 4.

CSU (Colorado State University team led by William Gray and Philip Klotzbach) forecast issued Aug. 3.

AccuWeather forecast issued June 1.

WSI (Andover, Massachusetts) issued Sept. 20. (Compiled by the Miami Bureau +1 305 810 2688))