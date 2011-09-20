Sept 20 Private forecaster Weather Services
International on Tuesday increased to 21 from 18 the number of
named storms it predicts for the 2011 Atlantic hurricane
season.
But it lowered its anticipated number of hurricanes to
seven, down from eight in its August, forecast for the
June-through-November Atlantic hurricane season.
WSI maintained its previous forecast that four of those
would strengthen into "major" hurricanes of Category 3 or
higher on the five-step Saffir-Simpson intensity scale, with
top winds of at least 110 miles (178 km) per hour.
There have been 14 tropical storms so far this season in
the Atlantic basin, but only three of those strengthened into
hurricanes and two became major hurricanes.
Several other forecasters have also predicted a
busier-than-average hurricane season this year. The long-term
average for the Atlantic-Caribbean season is 11 or 12 tropical
storms, with six or seven hurricanes and two or three major
hurricanes.
Following are the latest predictions for 2011:
----------------------------------------------------------
Tropical Storms Hurricanes Major Hurricanes
----------------------------------------------------------
NOAA 14-19 7-10 3-5
CSU 16 9 5
AccuWeather 15 8 4
WSI 21 7 4
--------------------------------------------------------
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)
issued its latest forecast on Aug. 4.
CSU (Colorado State University team led by William Gray and
Philip Klotzbach) forecast issued Aug. 3.
AccuWeather forecast issued June 1.
WSI (Andover, Massachusetts) issued Sept. 20.
