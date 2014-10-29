(Adds details, comments from investors, share price)
OSLO Oct 29 Norway's Hurtigruten,
which operates scenic cruise lines along the country's fjords
and into the Arctic, has agreed to a takeover offer from a group
led by several board members, driving its shares to six-year
highs.
Hurtigruten said on Wednesday it was recommending an offer
of 7 crowns per share, a 55.6 percent premium on its last close,
led by London-based private equity firm TDR Capital, property
tycoon and board member Petter Stordalen and Chairman Trygve
Hegnar.
The bid, which values the company at about 2.94 billion
crowns ($444 million), sent Hurtigruten's shares 52 percent
higher, its highest level since 2008.
"When you do a scan of the leisure space, Hurtigruten is
probably the most unique opportunity, so we quickly focused and
realised that the Norwegian coast was somewhere we would like to
invest," John Rosen, partner in TDR Capital said.
TDR Capital holds 90 percent of the venture that is bidding
for Hurtigruten while Stordalen and Hegnar hold 5 percent each.
"You need strong owners who are committed to invest in the
future. And we want a bigger share of the global expanding
leisure market," Stordalen told Reuters at one of his luxurious
hotels in Oslo.
"These are to be the five most exciting years in the
company's history," he said.
The company initiated an efficiency programme in 2012 in
order to cut costs and boost top line growth by developing new
concepts.
"We are already seeing the results of sustainable and
structural changes, with significant cost reductions and
top-line growth. We expect Hurtigruten to turn profitable this
year," DNB Markets wrote in a research note on Tuesday.
Hurtigruten's independent board members unanimously
recommended the deal with Hegnar and Stordalen abstaining from
the discussion.
