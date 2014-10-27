UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 27 Hurtimex SA :
* Says it signs contract as franchisor, concerning franchise of a store in Elblag, Poland
* Franchise concerns storage and sale of, in particular, children's clothing of such brands as TUP-TUP and KFG (KidsFashion Group)
* Store opens on Nov. 05
Source text: [bit.ly/1suv0CC]
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources