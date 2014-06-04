UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 15
March 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
CALGARY, Alberta, June 4 Husky Energy Inc said on Wednesday it expected to begin production from the recently discovered Bay du Nord field offshore the Canadian province of Newfoundland sometime early in the next decade.
Malcolm Maclean, senior vice president, Atlantic region, for Canada's No.3 integrated oil company, said at an investor presentation that the development would be the first for the Flemish Pass region, 500 kilometers (300 miles) northeast of the provincial capital, St. John's.
The field was discovered by Statoil ASA, while Husky has a 35 percent stake in the find. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
March 15 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said its full-year core operating profit rose 2.4 percent as weakness in its generic drugs business was more than offset by growth in its injectables and branded business.
TOKYO, March 15 A Japanese state-backed fund may invest in Toshiba Corp's memory chip business as a minority partner - a move that would help the government prevent a sale to bidders it deems risky to national security, sources familiar with the matter said.