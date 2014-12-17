(Corrects currency to Canadian dollar from U.S. dollar;
Dec 17 Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No. 3
integrated oil company, said it expects capital spending to drop
by a third in 2015 from 2014 as oil prices continue to tumble.
The company said it would spend C$3.4 billion ($2.9 billion)
in 2015, about three-quarters of which would be on upstream
projects.
Husky estimated that its capital spending for 2014 would be
about C$5.1 billion, up from the C$4.8 billion it had planned
earlier.
($1 = 1.1628 Canadian dollars)
