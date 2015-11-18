Nov 18 Canadian oil producer Husky Energy Inc said it would start construction as part of the second phase of developing Rush Lake, its 10,000-barrels-a-day heavy oil thermal project in Saskatchewan.

The company said on Wednesday construction resources would be moved to Rush Lake once work on three separate heavy oil thermal projects are completed.

These three projects are scheduled to begin production next year, which is expected to help Husky's total output reach about 80,000 barrels per day by the end of 2016.