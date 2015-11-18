Nov 18 Canadian oil producer Husky Energy Inc
said it would start construction as part of the second
phase of developing Rush Lake, its 10,000-barrels-a-day heavy
oil thermal project in Saskatchewan.
The company said on Wednesday construction resources would
be moved to Rush Lake once work on three separate heavy oil
thermal projects are completed.
These three projects are scheduled to begin production next
year, which is expected to help Husky's total output reach about
80,000 barrels per day by the end of 2016.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)