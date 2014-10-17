CALGARY, Alberta Oct 17 Some parts of Husky Energy Inc's 2.5 million-barrel crude oil tank farm in Hardisty, Alberta, are still not operating after a fire in an empty storage tank on Wednesday, a Husky spokeswoman said on Friday.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze around 6 pm local time (0000 GMT) on Wednesday and the facility was temporarily shut as a precaution.

Some operations at the tank farm, which handles approximately 25 percent of crude oil exports from Western Canada, had returned to normal by Friday afternoon.

"Normal operations have been established in many areas with the remainder coming on line as per resumption plans," Husky spokeswoman Kim Guttormson said.

Western Canada Select, the de facto Canadian heavy crude benchmark, is blended at Husky's Hardisty terminal.

WCS heavy blend for November delivery last traded at $13 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers. That was slightly stronger than Thursday's settlement price of $13.50 per barrel below WTI.

Synthetic crude from Husky's upgrading operations is also moved through the tank farm to connect with pipelines that take it to market. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Alan Crosby)